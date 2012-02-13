LONDON, Feb 13 Russian Urals crude strengthened in the Baltic on Monday, and Azeri Light was also confirmed at strong levels in a rare public deal, traders said. In the Platts window, Litasco was bidding for a Urals cargo in the Baltic at dated Brent plus 10 cents, some 30 cents stronger than levels seen last week, but could find no sellers, traders said. "There are very few cargoes available at the end of February, but later in March I expect supplies to improve. People are already talking about a large programme for March and margins are weakening, so the market should soften," a trader with an oil major said. There were no deals in the Mediterranean, where exports resumed on Friday night from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, after it was crippled all of last week by the worst weather in the past 10 years. "Ultimately, it could be bearish for March as more oil will be coming out of Russia to compensate for the loss of volumes in February," one trader said. Socar sold a cargo of Azeri Light to Petraco in a rare deal in the public window at dated Brent plus $4, traders said. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov in London, Gleb Gorodyankin in Moscow; editing by Jane Baird)