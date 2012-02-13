LONDON, Feb 13 Russian Urals crude
strengthened in the Baltic on Monday, and Azeri Light was also
confirmed at strong levels in a rare public deal, traders said.
In the Platts window, Litasco was bidding for a Urals cargo
in the Baltic at dated Brent plus 10 cents, some 30 cents
stronger than levels seen last week, but could find no sellers,
traders said.
"There are very few cargoes available at the end of
February, but later in March I expect supplies to improve.
People are already talking about a large programme for March and
margins are weakening, so the market should soften," a trader
with an oil major said.
There were no deals in the Mediterranean, where exports
resumed on Friday night from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk,
after it was crippled all of last week by the worst weather in
the past 10 years.
"Ultimately, it could be bearish for March as more oil will
be coming out of Russia to compensate for the loss of volumes in
February," one trader said.
Socar sold a cargo of Azeri Light to Petraco in a rare deal
in the public window at dated Brent plus $4, traders said.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov in London, Gleb Gorodyankin in
Moscow; editing by Jane Baird)