GENEVA, Feb 15 Russian Urals crude was steady on Wednesday with the first loading dates for March not giving any indication whether exports from the world's largest oil producer will rise or fall next month. In the Platts' window, Vitol offered a SuezMax Urals cargo in the Mediterranean at dated Brent minus 20 cents for end of March delivery, traders said. It was some 55 cents stronger than its offer on Tuesday and traders said the market was weaker as exports from Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk were gaining momentum after being suspended last week due to poor weather. Azeri Light levels were assessed steady at around dated Brent plus $4 and some traders said rising levels for Forties may help support CPC Blend. Russia also confirmed a rise in export duties from March by 4.4 percent to $411.2 per tonne. A preliminary export schedule for March showed the Baltic port of Primorsk loading two cargoes a day between March 1-4 and Novorossiisk loading 2 Aframax and 2 Suemax cargoes between March 1-5. That was in line with regular export volumes although traders have said they expect volumes from the two main outlets to rise in March versus February. Iranian state TV reports said on Wednesday the Islamic Republic would suspend exports of oil to six main customers in the European Union but the energy ministry later denied those reports. Shipping fixtures showed Unipec has booked Nordic Discovery cargo to lift Libyan crude in early March. (Reporting by Emma Farge in Geneva and Dmitry Zhdannikov in London; Editing by Anthony Barker)