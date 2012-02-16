LONDON, Feb 16 Russian Urals crude was steady on Thursday as traders awaited information about supply levels in March and debated whether the first cargo from a new Baltic port of Ust-Luga might sail this month. Russian oil producer Surgut offered a spot cargo at a tender from Ust-Luga for end-February lifting, traders said, signalling the terminal is ready to open after delays caused by the collapse of the quay wall last year. Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft had planned to ship a trial cargo at the end of last year but postponed the opening due to heavy damage from landslides. Traders said bids would come in with substantial discounts as the terminal was new and many international companies have not yet certified the outlet for their ships. "We can't just send a tanker without knowing what it is and where it is," one trader said. The first cargo, which was meant to sail last year but was cancelled, belonged to oil firm Rosneft and was sold to trader Gunvor. In the Platts window, there were no bids or offers for Urals, Azeri Light or CPC, traders said. "I don't think the market will move much until people see schedules for at least half of March. Plus there would be no much activity at all next week because of the IP Week," one trader said. Traders begin to gather over the weekend in London for their biggest annual meeting, known as IP Week. To read a story about IP Week, see In Iranian news, Turkey's top oil refiner has asked the United States about compensation for added costs due to any lost Iranian oil imports. nL5E8DG1M1 (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by James Jukwey)