LONDON, Feb 17 Russian Urals was steady on Friday, shrugging off expectations for higher export volumes following the opening of the new Baltic port of Ust-Luga. Still, prices are around 50 cents below price assessments about a week ago. Traders said that Surgut has sold the first cargo from the new terminal, offered via tender for loading 27-28 February. One trader said Glencore was the buyer although this could not be independently confirmed. The terminal was delayed several times because of the collapse of the quay wall last year. Litasco offered a cargo of Urals in the Mediterranean at dated plus 10 cents for loading 27 February - 2 March from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk. There was no other discussion in the Platts window. Oil trader Gunvor maintained its trading volumes in 2011 near record highs, a draft document of its performance showed, despite what market players describe as a loss of its top spot in the Russian crude market. Official Selling Prices for March Libyan crudes were released on Friday, with the benchmark Es Sider grade unchanged at dated plus 70 cents. One Mediterranean trader said the strong premium of Es-Sider may result in slow sales of the grade for March. "I believe that Es Sider and Amna are too high but others seem fine," he said. Spot volumes of these grades as well as El Sharara, Zuetina and Sarir are expected to be available in the next few weeks, traders said. (Reporting by Emma Farge in London; editing by James Jukwey)