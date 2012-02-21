LONDON, Feb 21 Differentials on physical crude in the Mediterranean market held steady across the board on Tuesday due to thin trading during a major oil industry event, International Petroleum Week, in London. Some pressure may come from the expected start of crude oil loading at the new Ust-Luga Baltic oil terminal in March, traders said. URALS * There was no trading activity in the public trading window. * On Monday, Lukoil offered a March 3-7 Urals cargo from Primorsk at dated Brent minus 5 cents, some 20 cents lower than price indications last week. UST-LUGA * Russia's new Ust-Luga Baltic oil terminal, undergoing repairs after damage caused by multiple landslides, will be ready to start loading crude in the coming weeks and may handle a few cargoes in March, a spokesman for Transneft said. * The terminal had a false start late last year, when cargoes were awarded by top Russian oil producer Rosneft for December lifting from the new facility, but by mid-November the quay had been hit by three landslides, putting off its launch to early 2012. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by Jane Baird)