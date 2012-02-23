LONDON, Feb 23 Russian Urals crude eased further on Thursday as traders cited a rally in Brent futures and weakening refining margins. In the Platts window, Gunvor sold a March 8-12 Urals cargo in the Baltic to Glencore at dated Brent minus 85 cents, some 25 cents weaker than on Wednesday, traders said. Also in the Baltic, BP sold a March 15-19 cargo to Shell at dated Brent minus 55 cents. "The difference between the two cargoes is purely due to market structure as backwardation makes prompt cargoes more expensive," a trader with a major Asian house said. In the Mediterranean, Eni bought a March 9-12, 80,000 tonne cargo from Gunvor at dated Brent minus 95 cents, some 30 cents weaker than price indications earlier this week. Traders were still awaiting a final loading programme for March after loadings for the first 10 days indicated ample Russian exports. Brent futures in euro terms reached their highest ever on Thursday, posing a new headache for cash-strapped Europe, while Brent in dollars powered to a nine-month high above $124, lifted by heightened tension between Iran and the West. A rally in Brent prices usually helps widen the discount of Urals to dated Brent but the Russian grade has stayed near record high levels in the past few months on concerns of supply disruptions from Iran. Iran said on Thursday it had maintained oil production levels despite sanctions, but oil experts said they suspected Tehran was storing crude at sea while looking for new customers to evade sanctions. Greek refiner Hellenic Petroleum, which heavily relies on Iranian oil supplies, said replacing those deliveries would be "easy" by alternative grades from Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Russia. In Libya, sources told Reuters on Thursday Libya plans to export close to 1.2 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) in February, up from around 970,000 bpd in January. For Reuters stories from IP week click on {ID:nL5E8DN93A] (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by James Jukwey)