LONDON, March 5 Russian Urals crude was
steady on Monday with negative refining margins depressing the
appetite for the grade of the world's largest oil producer.
Traders said there was no public activity in Urals, Azeri
Light or CPC Blend although a number of March cargoes still
remained unsold.
"People are waiting for tenders on Urals," a trader with a
major said.
Polish refiner PKN was heard having awarded a Urals tender
to Glencore. Levels could not be confirmed.
"I think Urals is at the same levels in the Med," a major
Urals buyer said.
Saudi Aramco's increased official selling prices for Asia
and also slightly raised Sidi Kerir prices for Europe for Arab
Light and Extra Light grades.
The move might be reflecting movements in the regional
benchmarks and also shows that higher prices have yet to bring
demand destruction.
"I think Saudis OSPs are quite strong so it might be
positive for Urals," he said.
Uruguay's state run oil firm Ancap has issued a tender to
buy crude oil for relatively prompt delivery, traders said on
Monday.
Ancap is seeking crude oil with API gravity between 26 and
46, which can be any grades from heavy to light. The firm is
seeking oil for April 5-9 arrival, they said. They said Ancap
often buys Russian sour Urals crude in tenders.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin, Ikuko Kurahone and Dmitry
Zhdannikov, editing by William Hardy)