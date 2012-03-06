LONDON, March 6 Russian Urals and Azeri
Light crude grades eased on Tuesday as traders cited poor demand
from refiners due to weak refining margins, which could prompt
plants to bring forward their spring upgrades and repair works.
"Margins are still very poor, so we anticipate some people
will bring maintenances forward," a trader with a major Asian
player said.
In the Platts window, Gunvor offered a Urals cargo in the
Baltic at dated Brent minus $1.80, but found no buyers, traders
said. That was 50 cents lower than previous price indications.
In the Mediterranean, Litasco offered a 80,000-tonne cargo
at dated Brent minus $1.25, some 25 cents weaker than previous
price levels, but also could not find buyers.
One trader said a larger 140,000-tonne, SuezMax cargo was
sold in the Mediterranean outside the window at around dated
Brent minus $1.80.
"When there is no demand, it is especially felt in the Suez
market. No one wants a large cargo when all refiners are sitting
and struggling to understand what to do with such margins," a
trader with a major house said.
Trader Arcadia was heard winning Uruguay's state run oil
firm Ancap's tender for crude for April 5-9 delivery. Ancap
often buys Russian sour Urals crude in tenders.
Traders also said that steep backwardation in the market was
deterring refiners from prompt purchases.
The last Urals deal in the Platts' public window was
registered almost two weeks ago on February 23.
Trader Socar continued to unsuccessfully offer Azeri Light
at dated plus $2.80, some 40 cents lower than its previous
offers. But it also could not find buyers as the grade remains
under pressure from a quicker than expected return of Libya to
pre-war production levels.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin, Ikuko Kurahone and Dmitry
Zhdannikov, editing by William Hardy)