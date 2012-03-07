LONDON, March 7 Russian sour Urals crude continued to dip on Wednesday as cargo holders struggled to find buyers amid weak margins and backwardation. "Margins are weak and the market is still backwardated in general," a trader said. "So end-users do not want to hold stocks." Dealing for light sweet barrels remained thin as a spate of April loading programmes were expected to be released later this week. Some support to sweet barrels may come from an Indonesian tender. URALS * In the Mediterranean, Litasco offered a 80,000-tonne cargo for March 17-21 at dated Brent minus $1.45 a barrel, 20 cents lower than its offer on Tuesday. * Tenergy offered the same volume for March 22-26 at dated benchmark minus $1.00 a barrel. * In the public trading window, Gunvor offered 100,000 tonnes for March 18-22 at Dated Brent benchmark minus $1.30 a barrel in Northwest Europe, without finding a buyer. On Tuesday, the company offered at a March 17-18 cargo at dated minus $1.80 a barrel, 50 cents below the level on Monday. * The last Urals deal in the Platts' public window was registered almost two weeks ago on February 23. * Outside the window, trader Arcadia was heard winning Uruguay's state run oil firm Ancap's tender for crude for April 5-9 delivery on Tuesday. SWEET * Dealing remained thin as the programmes of Azeri, Algerian and Tunisian crude oil were expected to be released later this week. * Socar Trading did not emerge to offer Azeri Light in the window, having pushed its differentials to dated plus $2.80 a barrel on Tuesday from above $4 earlier in March. * Petral, the trading unit of Indonesian state run energy firm Pertamina, has issued tenders to buy sweet crude, with an amendment to include more oil on spot purchase, the tender document showed on Wednesday. * In the spot tender for May delivery, Petral is now seeking to buy some Libyan, Russian, Malaysian and Brunei crude in addition to Nigerian barrels. * In the semi-term tender, Petral is seeking to buy Nigerian crude, Bonny Light, Qua Iboe or Escravos, for May-July delivery. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Jason Neely)