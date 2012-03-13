LONDON, March 13 Differentials on Russian sour Urals crude fell in Northwest Europe on Tuesday due to a lack of buying interest amid weak refining margins across Europe, traders said. URALS * BP offered 100,000 tonnes of Urals for March 31-April 4 loading at dated Brent minus $1.75 a barrel in Northwest Europe, without finding a buyer. The level was about 10 to 20 cents lower than Monday's assessment. IRAN OSP * Iran has lowered April official selling prices (OSPs) for most of its crude oil to Europe, while raising them for Asia, trade sources said on Tuesday. TENDERS * The result of the semi-annual crude tender from Russian state oil company Rosneft is expected to be released later this week. * Tunisian state oil firm Etap has issued two tenders to offer crude oil for April loading, traders said on Tuesday. Etap is offering Rhemoura and Zarzaitine. Both tenders will close on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by Jane Baird)