LONDON, April 24 Russian Urals prices eased on
Tuesday after Monday's Surgut tender level pushed prices up on
large Urals cargoes in the Mediterraenan by nearly $1.00, while
Azeri Light continued to firm in contrast with the lacklustre
demand for alternative Libyan and Algerian grades.
The full May Urals programme is expected this week and
exports could stay high as in April, due to some continued
maintenance and repairs at some Russian refineries.
The window was dominated by buyers who failed to attract
selling interest. The lack of a full May loading programme was
also a deterrent to firm offers.
In the Platt's window, Eni bid for a 100,000 tonne Urals
cargo loading May 4-8 from Primorsk up to dated Brent minus
$2.40. The refiner also bid for an 80,000 tonne Urals cargo
loading May 8-12 up to dated Brent minus $1.85 cif
Mediterranean.
Japanese trader Itochu bid for an 80,000 tonne urals cargo
loading May 15-19 at Augusta up to dated Brent minus $1.75. But
no deals were concluded.
In tender news, the result of Rosneft's Ust Luga tender for
700,000 tonnes of Urals loading from Ust Luga had still not
emerged on Tuesday.
In sweet grades, Azeri Light continued to strengthen on
tight supplies and has reached dated Brent plus $4.10, according
to traders. Azerbaijain more generally will be reducing
extraction rates of its vast reserves to extend the duration of
its production.
Kazakh CPC Blend was holding at dated Brent minus $1.00 with
still plenty of cargoes left in May, traders said.
Prices on Algeria's main export grade Saharan Blend could
sink further below dated Brent.
"There is too much sweet in the market," said the trader,"I
would not be surprised if it fell below minus 20 cents, I would
not even buy at 20 cents below dated in this market."
At least one major was still offering a mid-month 550,000
tonne cargo of the grade. The May OSP for Saharan Blend is
expected to emerge later this week.
