LONDON, May 1 Trade in the Urals crude market
froze on Tuesday due to the long Russian May holidays, traders
said, adding that they anticipated a weakening in values after
activity picks up later this week.
There was no bids or offers in the Platts window and no
reports of activity outside the window.
"The market is probably a bit overbought, especially in the
Baltic," said a trader with a major house.
"The market for dated Brent flipped back into backwardation
from contango so refiners feel a bit more relaxed. They don't
have to rush for prompt cargoes and can wait. So at least it
stops the upside," one trader said.
Another trader added that abundance of volumes of sour crude
grades was also putting pressure on the Mediterranean market.
"There is a lot of (Iraqi) Basrah being offering in prompt
but I cannot see a lot of enthusuasm from buyers who seem to be
covered with Urals and Kirkuk at the moment," one trader with a
European firm said.
Greece's Hellenic Petroleum was due to close a tender to buy
80,000 tonnes of Urals for prompt delivery with results due on
Wednesday, traders said.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Anthony Barker)