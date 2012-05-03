LONDON, May 3 Trade in the Urals crude market
was frozen for a fourth day running amid long Russian holidays,
traders said.
They said several May cargoes remained to be placed in the
Mediterranean and possibly in the Baltic but that any weakness
in the market would be partly offset by expectations for higher
consumption inside Russia as refiners come out of the
maintenance season.
"There should be no major surplus of oil by the end of May
when most Russian domestic refiners restart. So I don't think we
will see a surprise appearance of some cargoes from Gdansk like
it was last month," one trader said.
Unusual loadings of Russian crude from Gdansk pushed Urals
to an 11-month low last month, but the grade has recovered since
then by $2 per barrel to trade at around minus $1.55 to dated
Brent in the Baltic due to good refining margins and despite
ample supplies.
"The flat price is falling, margins are rising, so those who
have a long position - like Glencore in the Baltic - are feeling
very good despite paying healthy premiums at tenders," one
trader said.
Glencore earlier this year re-emerged as a major player in
the Urals market after years of absence. It is now marketing
over a dozen cargoes a month after winning them at tenders of
producers Rosneft and Surgut.
A closely watched tender result from Greece's Hellenic
Petroleum was not yet clear. The company was looking to buy
80,000 tonnes of Urals for prompt delivery.
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the
government would introduce measures, including tax relief, for
unconventional oil output in the world's largest crude producing
country.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jane Baird)