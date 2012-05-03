LONDON, May 3 Trade in the Urals crude market was frozen for a fourth day running amid long Russian holidays, traders said. They said several May cargoes remained to be placed in the Mediterranean and possibly in the Baltic but that any weakness in the market would be partly offset by expectations for higher consumption inside Russia as refiners come out of the maintenance season. "There should be no major surplus of oil by the end of May when most Russian domestic refiners restart. So I don't think we will see a surprise appearance of some cargoes from Gdansk like it was last month," one trader said. Unusual loadings of Russian crude from Gdansk pushed Urals to an 11-month low last month, but the grade has recovered since then by $2 per barrel to trade at around minus $1.55 to dated Brent in the Baltic due to good refining margins and despite ample supplies. "The flat price is falling, margins are rising, so those who have a long position - like Glencore in the Baltic - are feeling very good despite paying healthy premiums at tenders," one trader said. Glencore earlier this year re-emerged as a major player in the Urals market after years of absence. It is now marketing over a dozen cargoes a month after winning them at tenders of producers Rosneft and Surgut. A closely watched tender result from Greece's Hellenic Petroleum was not yet clear. The company was looking to buy 80,000 tonnes of Urals for prompt delivery. Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the government would introduce measures, including tax relief, for unconventional oil output in the world's largest crude producing country. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jane Baird)