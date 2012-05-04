LONDON, May 4 Trade in the Urals crude market
froze f or a fifth straight day on Friday with traders saying a
rout in the futures market was putting off buyers and sellers
from undertaking deals, while soaring refining margins might
give support next week.
Brent crude futures fell by over $4 per barrel on Friday or
over 4 percent as an abrupt slow-down in U.S. hiring soured
economic sentiment, while technical triggers intensified
selling.
The slump in the futures market should in theory help
improve refining margins next week and thus boost interest in
physical grades such as Urals. But the steepness of the fall
kept most players on the sidelines on Friday.
"No one wants to stick his head out when the flat price
falls so sharply," one trader said.
An improvement in refining margins together with the end of
the maintenance season in Russia is expected to support Urals
throughout May, but the sentiment might be soured by abundance
of supplies from the world's largest oil producer.
Russia will increase Urals exports from the newly built
Baltic terminal at Ust-Luga to 1.9 million tonnes in June from
1.6 million tonnes scheduled for May, pipeline monopoly
Transneft said on Friday.
A spokesman for the company declined to elaborate.
Russian exports schedules for June would not appear until
the last 10 days of May.
In Azeri Light, the loading programmes are expected next
week.
Saudi, Iranian and Iraqi official selling prices are also
expected to be announced within the next week in a move to help
determine Urals' dynamic for the rest of the month.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Alison Birrane)