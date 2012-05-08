LONDON, May 8 Azeri Light crude oil exports from the Turkish port of Ceyhan will rise in June versus May after deferral of some cargoes this month, potentially putting the sweet grade under pressure, traders said on Tuesday. Azeri Light June exports were set at 19.9 million barrels versus 20 million in May. However, June exports would be higher than May after some 1.5 million barrels of Azeri May oil exports were pushed into June due to slow crude flows, one trader familiar with the loading programme said. There was no activity in the Azeri, CPC, Urals and other Mediterranean and Baltic Sea crude grades in the Platts window on Tuesday and traders said they had heard of no deals outside the window. "In such sharp volatility, peoples' activity remains frozen," one trader said. Oil prices fell on Tuesday for a fifth day as Greece's post-election uncertainty added to indications of economic slowdown on both sides of the Atlantic and fanned concerns about weakening demand for petroleum as supply increases. Shell was heard to have won France's emergency oil stocks agency tender to buy 720,000 barrels of Urals crude for delivery to the port of Le Havre on May 10-30. Tupras tendered to buy 80,000-145,000 tonnes of Siberian Light or Urals for May 20-June 5 delivery. The tender closes on May 10. Kumkol was heard being sold last week at above dated Brent plus $1.50 per barrel in a 45,000 tonne cargo loading at the end of May. Saudi Arabia raised its prices for Europe from Sidi Kerir and Ras Tanura, in what traders said was a reflection of the strengthening in rival grades, such as Urals, over the past month. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by James Jukwey)