LONDON, May 8 Azeri Light crude oil exports from
the Turkish port of Ceyhan will rise in June versus May after
deferral of some cargoes this month, potentially putting the
sweet grade under pressure, traders said on Tuesday.
Azeri Light June exports were set at 19.9 million barrels
versus 20 million in May.
However, June exports would be higher than May after some
1.5 million barrels of Azeri May oil exports were pushed into
June due to slow crude flows, one trader familiar with the
loading programme said.
There was no activity in the Azeri, CPC, Urals and other
Mediterranean and Baltic Sea crude grades in the Platts window
on Tuesday and traders said they had heard of no deals outside
the window.
"In such sharp volatility, peoples' activity remains
frozen," one trader said.
Oil prices fell on Tuesday for a fifth day as Greece's
post-election uncertainty added to indications of economic
slowdown on both sides of the Atlantic and fanned concerns about
weakening demand for petroleum as supply increases.
Shell was heard to have won France's emergency oil stocks
agency tender to buy 720,000 barrels of Urals crude for delivery
to the port of Le Havre on May 10-30.
Tupras tendered to buy 80,000-145,000 tonnes of Siberian
Light or Urals for May 20-June 5 delivery. The tender closes on
May 10.
Kumkol was heard being sold last week at above dated Brent
plus $1.50 per barrel in a 45,000 tonne cargo loading at the end
of May.
Saudi Arabia raised its prices for Europe from Sidi Kerir
and Ras Tanura, in what traders said was a reflection of the
strengthening in rival grades, such as Urals, over the past
month.
