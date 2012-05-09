LONDON, May 9 Spot price differentials on Russian Urals crude rose in the Mediterranean on renewed window activity and the end of refinery maintenance while more than usual sweet crude has moved east in May as Asian buyers take advantage of weak differentials. Activity returned to the window after about a week of inaction due to several European May holidays. Gunvor sold an 80,000 tonne Urals cargo loading 23-27 May to Japanese trader Itochu at dated Brent minus 60 cents cif Mediterranean, a marked rise from previous window activity. Some traders felt the window finally reflected the grade's real value as prices on deals concluded outside of it were starting to firm. However, others saw the increase as more of a blip. "I think realistically the Med market is a bit weaker, probably at around minus 90 cents. You have Itochu who does not have volumes at all bidding in the window so naturally anyone with volumes - like Gunvor - would use the opportinity to sell as expensive as possible," one trader said. Prices on 1 million barrel Urals cargo have also strengthened as only a few May cargoes remain available, traders said. Socar offered a 1 million barrel Azeri Light cargo in the window loading end May at dated Brent plus $4.00 but no deal was concluded. The grade has been holding onto to its high premium while alternative sweets remain weak. Spot differentials on Algeria's Saharan Blend have fallen to a seven-year low as several May cargoes remained unsold. A trading house offered an end May cargo at dated Brent minus 80 cents, one trader said. But the grade was pegged at around dated Brent minus 50 cents. "If there are one or two distressed cargoes then they may need to discount heavily to find a home as most refiners are well covered with sweet bbls for May," another trader said, "But I think that is just to clear any distressed cargoes. June will be better supported with the end of a West African overhang and the end of maintenance." Algeria's state oil company Sonatrach was already starting to offer June loading cargoes but lifters of equity and term cargoes are still waiting for their dates. The low differentials prompted occasional buyer Unipec to pick up an end May VLCC of Saharan Blend, meaning exports to Asia are likely to reach at least 5 million barrels in May. Algeria's state oil company Sonatrach is likely to take at least a 1 million cargo to its storage in Korea, traders said, while Petrochina is taking its usual 2 million barrel cargo. Unipec is also taking a 1 million barrel cargo of light sweet Kazakh CPC east in May and other Asian buyers have followed suit, a third trader said. In tender news, Tupras' tender for Siberian Light or Urals for end May to early June arrival is due to close tomorrow. French oil stocks agency CPSSP does not plan to issue further tenders before July after reaching a European Union requirement for stocks levels as of July 1, he said. Shell was winner, according to several traders, of the tender for Urals for delivery at Le Havre, France. "The tender was successful. Our coverage is now complete for the July 1 deadline," said Jean-Marc Tenneson, head of CPSSP. Iraqi and Iranian official selling prices are expected by next week and are expected to rise in line with Saudi Aramco's price hikes for European and U.S. destinations. (Reporting by Julia Payne and Dmitry Zhdannikov, Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by William Hardy)