LONDON, May 10 Russian Urals crude market was stable on Thursday as traders said the grade of the world's top oil producer had found equilibrium following some strengthening earlier this week among higher Russian refining runs and shrinking availability. "The market is quite stable. I certainly don't see any downside at the moment," one trader with a Russian trading house said, adding discussions were pegged to levels seen in the Platts window on Wednesday. There was no activity in the window on Thursday. In a sign the maintenance season in Russia was coming to its end, the Ufa group of refineries would raise runs by 6 percent to 370,000 barrels per day in May, trading sources said. In the Baltic, Lukoil decided against exporting two cargoes of Urals from Primorsk and Ust Luga on May 19-20 and 27-28, the sources said. The slot in Ust Luga was allocated to Surgut which would sell the volumes at a tender closing on May 11, they said. In other sour grades, Iran has cut its official selling prices (OSPs) for June-loading crude to Asia from May as it seeks to encourage Asian buyers, but raised prices to Europe where buyers have mostly retreated. Some traders said Iran, under pressure because of its shrinking market share ahead of an EU embargo on its oil from July 1, aimed to soothe Asian buyers with price cuts after having granted steeper cuts to European buyers in the previous two months. "It is irrelevant to Europe. Asia is the only place they can sell oil to," a London-based trader said. The world's top oil exporter Saudi Arabia will keep supplying crude oil to its customers in June at the same volume as May. In sweet grades, Vietnam's state oil marketer PV Oil bought Libyan crude for the first time as it sought to diversify supply for the country's sole refinery, trade sources said on Thursday. PV Oil bought 600,000 barrels of Amna crude from European trader Glencore to be delivered in the first half of June, they said. In Russia, the head of Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft, Nikolai Tokarev, signed a contract extension for a further three years, the company said in a disclosure to the exchange on Thursday. Tokarev, an ally of newly inaugurated President Vladimir Putin and a sceptic of plans to privatise the company, has been running Transneft since 2007. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Additional reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by James Jukwey)