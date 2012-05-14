LONDON, May 14 Azeri Light weakened on Monday on
ample supplies of sweet grades while traders said that Russian
Urals crude in the Mediterranean had potential to strengthen due
to poor cargo availability.
Azeri Socar offered a cross-month 1 million barrel Azeri
Light cargo at dated Brent plus $3.65, some 35 cents weaker than
previous price indications, but found no bidders, traders said.
Also in the Platts window, Gunvor and BP bid for Urals in
the Baltic with the strongest coming in at dated Brent minus
$1.55 but no sellers were found, traders said. The bids came in
slightly lower than previous market assessments.
Last week, Surgut's Urals sell tender showed renewed
strength in the Northwest European market with a cargo believed
to have been awarded at around dated Brent minus $1.25-1.30.
In the Mediterranean, prices for Urals were perceived to be
on the rise in contrast with the end of last week when a deal
between Itochu and Gunvor at dated minus 60 cents was assessed
as too strong.
"People gradually realise there are practically no AfraMax
cargoes available and Suezmax availability is very thin too. So
crude is scarce as far as Urals is concerned," one trader with a
major said.
In tender news, Turkish Tupras' buy tender was believed to
be won by a Swiss trading house which will deliver Urals crude.
The tender was for either Urals or Siberian Light grades.
Turkey cut crude oil imports from Iran steeply in April from
unusually high levels in March but its purchases remained close
to last year's average, meaning Ankara has yet to slash buying
to the extent sought by Washington, data showed.
Exports of Iraqi Basra Light are expected to be 2.162
million bpd in May, according to a preliminary loading schedule
seen by Reuters. April exports of the grade were at 2.115
million bpd up from 1.917 million bpd in March after two new
floating single point mooring (SPM) terminals opened,
state-marketer Somo said. [ID: nL5E8G10N3]
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Julia Payne,; editing by
William Hardy)