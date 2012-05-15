LONDON, May 15 Russian Urals crude was steady on
Tuesday with traders saying the grade's persisting strength in
the Mediterranean, due to scarce volumes, may help revive
appetite for arbitrage operations from a better supplied Baltic
market.
In the Platts window, BP and Gunvor continued to bid for
Urals in the Baltic at dated Brent minus $1.65 a barrel but
found no sellers as the market was perceived to be a stronger.
"If the Med remains strong - which is highly likely because
there is no availability of prompt alternative barrels -- then
the Baltic will strengthen very soon too because volumes will
resume flowing from the north to the south," one trader with a
major said.
There was no activity in Azeri Light or CPC. The Kazakh
grade was believed to be coming under renewed pressure with
prices pegged at around dated Brent minus $1 per barrel.
Russia's duty on crude oil exports for June will decline by
6.4 percent to $419.8 from $448.6 per tonne in May after oil
prices weakened, calculations by the finance ministry and
Reuters showed on Tuesday.
Lower duties usually increase incentives to boost exports
but volumes for June are unlikely to be abundant as more
domestic Russian refiners will come out of maintenances.
Trading sources also said uncertainty remained around
Russian crude supplies along the Druzhba pipeline to the Czech
Republic, which stood at only 73,000 tonnes in the first 13 days
of May against an initial plan of 144,000 tonnes.
The move could be adding to the strength of Urals in the
Mediterranean. Czech's main refiner Ceska Rafinerska has been
already forced to buy 350,000 tonnes of Urals crude from the
Mediterranean market in the past month for delivery via the
Italian port of Trieste to compensate for a potential shortage
in Druzhba pipeline supplies.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Julia Payne; editing by
Keiron Henderson)