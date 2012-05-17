LONDON, May 17 Spot differentials for Russian
Urals firmed further on Thursday on Czech demand and the end of
Polish PKN maintenance, a large sour crude consumer, while Azeri
Light showed weakness after a window offer received no bids.
Russian Urals was absent from the Platts window but Socar
offered a cargo of Azeri Light down to dated Brent plus $3.45
cif Mediterranean, showing the grade is not immune to the plunge
other light sweet grades have shown, such as Kazak CPC Blend on
Wednesday.
Libya's state oil company NOC lowered its June OSP for Es
Sider for the first time in several months to dated Brent plus
85 cents from dated Brent plus $1.00 in May. The grade was
trading far below the May OSP at around dated Brent plus 50
cents.
The OSPs for other Libyan grades El Sharara and Mellitah
were lowered by 15 cents. Prices on Libya's two heavy sour
grades Bouri and Al Jurf were raised as the latter in particular
is seen as a replacement for Iranian crude. Bu Attifel, Amna and
Zueitina were also raised.
Russian Urals prices showed greater strength in Northwest
Europe after tender results emerged, narrowing the price gap
between North and South.
"Prices are very impressive. But if people are talking about
prices in the Med in the minus 10-15 cents area or even flat to
dated then the arbitrage between the north and south might still
be open," one trader said.
Surgut was believed to have awarded its two Primorsk loading
June 1-2 and 4-5 at dated Brent minus 85-95 cents cif Rotterdam
while its Ust Luga cargo was heard sold at dated Brent minus
$1.00.
Statoil won one of the cargoes, traders said, while other
possible winners were BP, Repsol and Gunvor.
Vitol was the winner of TNK-BP's tender for a 140,000-tonne
cargo from Novorossiisk loading June 1-6, several sources said.
Russia, the world's largest oil producer, faces domestic
fuel shortages after authorities restricted the transport of
crude oil by rail, forcing several refiners to cut production,
industry and market sources said.
However, it is unlikely to dent crude exports, as Russia
uses pipelines as its main method of transporting oil abroad.
(Reporting by Julia Payne, Gleb Gorodyankin and Dmitry
Zhdannikov; editing by James Jukwey)