LONDON, May 18 Spot differentials for Azeri Light weakened on Friday, resulting in a drop of more than $1.00 a barrel in about a week as Europe struggles to absorb an influx of sweet crude. Russian Urals prices diverged, weakening slightly in the North but strengthening in the South. In the Platts window, BP sold a 100,000 tonne Urals cargo at dated Brent minus $1.20 cif Rotterdam loading May 28 to June 1. Russian Urals prices fell slightly in Northwest Europe following the window deal but the grade continued to find strength in the Mediterranean on tight supplies, traders said. Differentials for 80,000 tonne cargoes of Russian Urals were hovering near dated Brent flat. "If you take more Saudi Heavy barrels instead of Iranian crude then you need the best sour grade in terms of sulphur, which is Urals," one trader said. "There is lots of Basrah Light around but its more sulphurous than Urals." In sweet grades, BP offered a cargo of Azeri Light in the window at dated Brent plus $3.00 loading June 2-6 cif Mediterranean without securing any bids. Azeri Light has finally started to feel the pinch of a market awash with cheap alternative light sweet crude grades like Algerian Saharan Blend, which is at a seven-year low, and Kazakh CPC Blend at a two-year low. Both are trading below medium sour Urals differentials, which is unusual according to many traders. "The market is flooded with cheap sweet. Why pay +3.50 or +4.00 for Azeri?" another trader asked. "Buyers want to see how low the grade will go, it might fall some more," a third trader added. Differentials for Algeria's light sweet Saharan Blend continued to fall, with a price gap emerging between 600,000 barrel and 1 million barrel cargoes. Aframax prices were around dated Brent minus 75 cents and Suezmax at dated Brent minus $1.00, traders said. Maersk has sold its 1 million barrel Saharan Blend cargo to a European buyer loading in the first ten days of June. Eni has two June loading cargoes in the first and third decade and is expected to keep one of them, traders said. Anadarko also have several June loading cargoes available but further details did no emerge. Selling interest for Libyan Es Sider is around dated Brent plus 45 cents, still quite far below the June OSP despite NOC lowering the price from May. Buying interest was even a bit lower at dated Brent plus 30 cents. "There was a May overhang for the grade," one refiner said, "Levels even went to discounts to dated Brent for end May cargoes." A Russian seller sold a Siberian Light cargo to an Italian refiner loading June 3-4 from Novorossiisk, one trader said. The grade's price was said to be around dated Brent plus 10 cents, according to one trader. Another felt the differential was even a bit stronger. In tender news, TNK-BP issued a sell tender for a 100,000 tonne cargo of Urals loading May 26-27 fob Primorsk. The tender closes on Monday. Statoil was the winner of the two Surgut tender cargoes loading early June from Primorsk and BP was the winner of the cargo loading from Ust Luga, traders said. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Additional reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin in Moscow; Editing by Anthony Barker)