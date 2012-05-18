LONDON, May 18 Spot differentials for Azeri
Light weakened on Friday, resulting in a drop of more than $1.00
a barrel in about a week as Europe struggles to absorb an influx
of sweet crude.
Russian Urals prices diverged, weakening slightly in the
North but strengthening in the South.
In the Platts window, BP sold a 100,000 tonne Urals cargo at
dated Brent minus $1.20 cif Rotterdam loading May 28 to June 1.
Russian Urals prices fell slightly in Northwest Europe
following the window deal but the grade continued to find
strength in the Mediterranean on tight supplies, traders said.
Differentials for 80,000 tonne cargoes of Russian Urals were
hovering near dated Brent flat.
"If you take more Saudi Heavy barrels instead of Iranian
crude then you need the best sour grade in terms of sulphur,
which is Urals," one trader said. "There is lots of Basrah Light
around but its more sulphurous than Urals."
In sweet grades, BP offered a cargo of Azeri Light in the
window at dated Brent plus $3.00 loading June 2-6 cif
Mediterranean without securing any bids.
Azeri Light has finally started to feel the pinch of a
market awash with cheap alternative light sweet crude grades
like Algerian Saharan Blend, which is at a seven-year low, and
Kazakh CPC Blend at a two-year low. Both are trading below
medium sour Urals differentials, which is unusual according to
many traders.
"The market is flooded with cheap sweet. Why pay +3.50 or
+4.00 for Azeri?" another trader asked.
"Buyers want to see how low the grade will go, it might fall
some more," a third trader added.
Differentials for Algeria's light sweet Saharan Blend
continued to fall, with a price gap emerging between 600,000
barrel and 1 million barrel cargoes.
Aframax prices were around dated Brent minus 75 cents and
Suezmax at dated Brent minus $1.00, traders said.
Maersk has sold its 1 million barrel Saharan Blend cargo to
a European buyer loading in the first ten days of June. Eni has
two June loading cargoes in the first and third decade and is
expected to keep one of them, traders said. Anadarko also have
several June loading cargoes available but further details did
no emerge.
Selling interest for Libyan Es Sider is around dated Brent
plus 45 cents, still quite far below the June OSP despite NOC
lowering the price from May. Buying interest was even a bit
lower at dated Brent plus 30 cents.
"There was a May overhang for the grade," one refiner said,
"Levels even went to discounts to dated Brent for end May
cargoes."
A Russian seller sold a Siberian Light cargo to an Italian
refiner loading June 3-4 from Novorossiisk, one trader said.
The grade's price was said to be around dated Brent plus 10
cents, according to one trader. Another felt the differential
was even a bit stronger.
In tender news, TNK-BP issued a sell tender for a 100,000
tonne cargo of Urals loading May 26-27 fob Primorsk. The tender
closes on Monday.
Statoil was the winner of the two Surgut tender cargoes
loading early June from Primorsk and BP was the winner of the
cargo loading from Ust Luga, traders said.
(Reporting by Julia Payne; Additional reporting by Gleb
