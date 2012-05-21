LONDON, May 21 Russian Urals crude weakened on Monday as traders said a growing glut of competing crude was starting to take a toll on the overpriced grade. In the Platts window, Gunvor, Vitol and Statoil unsuccessfully offered early June cargoes in the Baltic with the lowest offers coming in as low as dated Brent minus $1.70. It was some 50 cents weaker than prices at the end of last week, trader said. "The market was definitely overpriced. There was a lot of competing grades available and their differentials were going down while Urals was remaining strong. It could not continue forever," one trader with a major said. "It became obvious from the end of last week when I saw interest from the Mediterranean for the barrels from the Baltic fading," he added. The north-south arbitrage has been cited as one of the main reasons behind Urals' strength in the past weeks alongside strong refining margins and a return of refiners from their spring maintenances. The Baltic market is well supplied in May and is expected to remain so in June, while the Mediterranean is short of Urals after the Czech Republic was forced to buy several cargoes of the grade from the sea due to smaller than expected supplies via the Druzhba pipeline from Russia. In Moscow, President Vladimir Putin unveiled a new government dominated by loyalists. Arkady Dvorkovich was named among six deputy premiers and was expected to have responsibility for energy and industry policy. The energy minister's job went to Alexander Novak, a former deputy finance minister. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by William Hardy)