LONDON, May 24 Spot differentials for sweet
grades fell on waning U.S. and Asian demand, worsened by naphtha
and gasoline margins while Russian Urals weakened in the
Mediterranean but held largely steady in North West Europe.
Two Urals deals were concluded in the Platts window, market
sources said.
In North West Europe, Glencore sold a 100,000 tonne cargo to
Gunvor at dated Brent minus $2.40 cfr Rotterdam loading June
4-8.
Statoil offered a 100,000 tonne Urals cargo loading June 3-7
but withdrew at dated Brent minus $2.00.
BP bid for a 100,000 tonne Urals cargo loading June 14-18 up
to dated Brent minus $2.60. Both cargoes were from the Baltic
port of Primorsk.
In the Mediterranean, Gunvor sold an 80,000 tonne cargo to
Vitol at dated Brent minus $1.50 cif Augusta.
A recent spate of deals could indicate that differentials on
the grade are starting to bottom out after a steep decline over
the past week.
"There has been a stand-off between sellers and buyers, but
I think it's bottoming out now," one trader said.
A larger-than-usual volume of Iraqi Basrah Light and Kirkuk
has been arriving in Europe in May and June rather than crossing
the Atlantic, which has finally weighed on alternative Urals.
More Basrah Light in particular is heading to North West
Europe. At least one refiner has taken its May cargo there
instead of the usual U.S. destination.
The full June programme for the Black Sea loading Urals is
set to be 3.605 million tonnes.
In sweet grade news, Kazakh CPC Blend continued to lose
ground on poor naphtha and gasoline margins, compounding ample
sweet crude supplies.
Naphtha prices tumbled to the lowest since December 2010 and
gasoline is under pressure as the usual summer trans-Atlantic
arbitrage remains shut.
Eni sold a cargo of the grade loading in the second decade
of June below dated Brent minus $1.70 cif Augusta.
Algeria's state oil company Sonatrach lowered its June
official selling price for its main export grade light sweet
Saharan Blend to dated Brent minus 50 cents.
Spot differentials for the grade remained firmly lower. A
June loading cargo was offered at dated Brent minus $1.00 on a
fob basis, one trader said.
Another market source pegged the grade at around dated Brent
minus $1.25.
"There is no interest (in the grade). Little is going to the
U.S. and East, so guess it's being dumped on Europe," another
trader said.
Azeri Light was said to be sold out in the first ten days of
June, differentials still hanging below dated Brent plus $3.00
cif Augusta.
In tender news, Surgut announced a sell tender for a 140,000
tonne Urals cargo loading June 10-11, closing on Friday.
(Reporting by Julia Payne, Additional reporting by Gleb
Gorodyankin, Jessica Donati; editing by Jason Neely)