LONDON, May 25 Spot differentials for Russian
Urals fell slightly in the Mediterranean on the back of a larger
June export programme from Novorossiisk, while prices were
unchanged in North West Europe.
In the Platts window, Statoil offered a 100,000 tonne Urals
cargo loading June 4-8 down to dated Brent minus $1.80 cif
Rotterdam. Glencore offered a 100,000 tonne Urals cargo loading
June 5-9 down to dated Brent minus $1.90 cif Rotterdam, market
sources said.
In the Mediterranean, Vitol offered an 80,000 tonne Urals at
dated Brent minus $1.10 cif Augusta.
No deals were concluded.
Russia is set to leave Urals crude exports unchanged from
Baltic ports next month, traders said on Friday, citing
preliminary loading plans.
Russian Urals crude exports from Baltic ports are seen flat
in June, at 245,000 tonnes per day.
In tender news, Russian Rosneft issued a tender for 540,000
tonnes of Kazakh CPC Blend loading July to September, market
sources said. The tender closes May 31.
Talmay won the latest Surgut tender for a 140,000 tonne
Urals cargo loading June 10-11. The level was around dated Brent
minus $1.90 cif Mediterranean, according to one market source.
Glencore won Uruguyan Ancap's buy tender for a 100,000 tonne
Urals cargo loading June 10-15 from Primorsk.
(Reporting by Julia Payne; Additional reporting by Vladimir
Soldatkin; Editing by Anthony Barker)