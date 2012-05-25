LONDON, May 25 Spot differentials for Russian Urals fell slightly in the Mediterranean on the back of a larger June export programme from Novorossiisk, while prices were unchanged in North West Europe. In the Platts window, Statoil offered a 100,000 tonne Urals cargo loading June 4-8 down to dated Brent minus $1.80 cif Rotterdam. Glencore offered a 100,000 tonne Urals cargo loading June 5-9 down to dated Brent minus $1.90 cif Rotterdam, market sources said. In the Mediterranean, Vitol offered an 80,000 tonne Urals at dated Brent minus $1.10 cif Augusta. No deals were concluded. Russia is set to leave Urals crude exports unchanged from Baltic ports next month, traders said on Friday, citing preliminary loading plans. Russian Urals crude exports from Baltic ports are seen flat in June, at 245,000 tonnes per day. In tender news, Russian Rosneft issued a tender for 540,000 tonnes of Kazakh CPC Blend loading July to September, market sources said. The tender closes May 31. Talmay won the latest Surgut tender for a 140,000 tonne Urals cargo loading June 10-11. The level was around dated Brent minus $1.90 cif Mediterranean, according to one market source. Glencore won Uruguyan Ancap's buy tender for a 100,000 tonne Urals cargo loading June 10-15 from Primorsk. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Anthony Barker)