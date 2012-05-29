LONDON, May 29 Kazakhstan's CPC Blend crude oil weakened to a new all-time low on Tuesday along with poor naphtha prices, while Russia's Urals crude strengthened in the Baltic due to an anticipated tightness of supplies in June, traders said. In the Platts window, Trafigura continued to unsuccessfully offer CPC at dated Brent minus $2.50 a barrel, some 20 cents weaker than offers on Monday, traders said. European naphtha prices have hit their lowest level in about 16 months in the past week due to weak end-user demand and an increase in refinery output amid ample supply of light crude from Libya. Europe faces a glut of high quality crude oil grades, only a year after war in Libya created a serious shortage, as its demand falls and the United States cuts imports due to greater availability of domestic supply. In Russian Urals crude, Gunvor bid for mid-June Urals in the Baltic at dated Brent minus $2.25, some 20 cents stronger than previous price indications. In tender news, Surgut was believed to have awarded a June 9-10 Urals cargo from the Baltic at dated Brent minus $1.90-$1.95 per barrel. The cargo was probably sold to Repsol, but it could not be confirmed. Rosneft was due to award seven cargoes at another tender and traders said they expected the discounts to narrow further. "Urals is clearly in contango; people are prepared to pay more for remote dates," said one trader, referring to an anticipated shortage of Urals in the second part of June. Supplies of Urals from the Baltic are expected to be short in June as, despite a roughly flat programme versus May, around 10 loading slots still remain to be allocated. Vitol continued to offer an 80,000 tonne Urals cargo in the Mediterranean at dated Brent minus $1.15 but found no buyers as traders said the level was too strong. Supplies of Urals from the Mediterranean are expected to rise in June versus May. Chinaoil, the trading arm of state-owned PetroChina, offered 2 million barrels of Basra Light for June loading in a rare tender, traders said on Tuesday. The tender was issued when the market had almost finished trading July cargoes, and it could weigh on sentiment for Middle Eastern grades. Exports of Iraqi Kirkuk crude oil are expected to be about 417,000 barrels per day (bpd) in June, a preliminary loading programme showed on Monday. The volume is just under the May programme of 425,000 bpd. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Julia Payne and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Jane Baird)