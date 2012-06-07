LONDON, June 7 Spot differentials for Russia's
main export grade, medium sour Urals, strengthened in North West
Europe as rising post-maintenance demand combined with lower
June supplies.
In the Platts window, Gunvor bid for a 100,000 tonne Urals
cargo up to dated Brent minus $1.60 cif Rotterdam loading June
17-21. BP bid for a 100,000 tonne cargo up to dated Brent minus
$1.70 loading June 28 to July 2.
Neither bid elicited any selling interest.
Vitol offered an 80,000 tonne Urals cargo in the
Mediterranean at dated Brent minus $1.40 cif Mediterranean
loading June 18-22.
Urals differentials strengthened further in North West
Europe owing to a shorter June programme as Russian producers
kept more crude for their own refineries coming out of
maintenance.
Mediterranean Urals held steady but remained under pressure
from more Iraqi crude on offer in the region.
Iraqi Kirkuk and Basrah Light are being offered at hefty
discounts to the June official selling prices (OSP). The market
was as low as $1 off the June OSPs for both grades, several
traders said.
"Basrah indications are at a robust discount to the OSP,"
one trader said. "Generally speaking the sour market is long and
differentials are widening."
June exports of Iraqi Basrah Light are expected to be 2.027
million barrels per day (bpd), according to a preliminary
loading schedule seen by Reuters, slightly below the initial May
programme of 2.162 million bpd.
In sweet grades, around five June-loading cargoes of Kazakh
CPC Blend were still available, one refiner said. Levels on the
grade kept declining and were below dated Brent minus $3.00,
several traders said.
On top of an additional two cargoes in May and weak naphtha
margins, maintenance at Vietnam's 135,000 bpd Dung Quat refinery
until end-June has added further downward pressure on
Mediterranean sweets.
The maintenance freed up a significant amount of light sweet
Asian crude, around 6-7 million barrels, according to one
refiner.
As a result, Asian buyers did not take advantage of the
European sweets glut in June, letting differentials slide to
record lows.
Levels for Algeria's light sweet Saharan Blend have fallen
below dated Brent minus $2, several traders said. A couple of
June end-month cargoes were still said to be available.
Libyan Es Sider has also given a weak performance, according
to one lifter of the grade, after it traded at around dated
Brent flat, far below its June OSP of dated Brent plus 85 cents.
In tender news, Rosneft extended the deadline for its latest
sell tender as it was not satisfied with the bids it received,
several market sources said.
The tender is for 1.5 million tonnes of Urals from Ust Luga
loading July through September.
(Reporting by Julia Payne, Additional reporting by Gleb
Gorodyankin; Editing by Jane Baird)