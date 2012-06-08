LONDON, June 8 Spot differentials for Russia's
main export grade, medium sour Urals, weakened in the
Mediterranean on Friday as traders cited ample supplies from
Russia and in rival grades from Iraq.
In the Platts window, Litasco sold a 80,000 tonne cargo in
the Mediterranean to Eni for June 19-23 delivery at dated Brent
minus $2.10, some 15 cents weaker than previous price
indications.
Iraqi Kirkuk and Basrah Light are being offered at hefty
discounts to the June official selling prices (OSP), traders
said this week. The market was as low as $1 off the June OSPs
for both grades, several traders have said.
There was no activity in Urals in the Baltic, and several
traders said Rosneft had extended again the deadline for its
latest sell tender for 1.5 million tonnes of Urals from Ust Luga
loading July through September.
In sweet grades, Azeri Light oil exports from the Turkish
port of Ceyhan will amount to 20.75 million barrels on July,
trading sources said.
The figure represents an increase versus the official June
programme, when exports were set at 19.9 million barrels.
However, June exports would be in fact higher after some 1.5
million barrels of Azeri May oil exports were pushed into June
due to slow crude flows. That means that July deliveries might
be slightly lower than those in June.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Additional reporting by Gleb
Gorodyankin; Editing by Jane Baird)