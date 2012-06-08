LONDON, June 8 Spot differentials for Russia's main export grade, medium sour Urals, weakened in the Mediterranean on Friday as traders cited ample supplies from Russia and in rival grades from Iraq. In the Platts window, Litasco sold a 80,000 tonne cargo in the Mediterranean to Eni for June 19-23 delivery at dated Brent minus $2.10, some 15 cents weaker than previous price indications. Iraqi Kirkuk and Basrah Light are being offered at hefty discounts to the June official selling prices (OSP), traders said this week. The market was as low as $1 off the June OSPs for both grades, several traders have said. There was no activity in Urals in the Baltic, and several traders said Rosneft had extended again the deadline for its latest sell tender for 1.5 million tonnes of Urals from Ust Luga loading July through September. In sweet grades, Azeri Light oil exports from the Turkish port of Ceyhan will amount to 20.75 million barrels on July, trading sources said. The figure represents an increase versus the official June programme, when exports were set at 19.9 million barrels. However, June exports would be in fact higher after some 1.5 million barrels of Azeri May oil exports were pushed into June due to slow crude flows. That means that July deliveries might be slightly lower than those in June. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Additional reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Jane Baird)