LONDON, June 13 Spot differentials for Russian Urals crude held steady on Wednesday as traders anticipated tighter supplies in June, while deteriorating naphtha margins weighed on sweet grades. In the Platts window, Gunvor bid for an 80,000 tonne cargo in the Mediterranean loading June 26-30 at dated Brent minus $2.15. This was below Eni's bid at dated Brent minus $2.05 on Tuesday, but in line with a deal earlier this week. In the Baltic, BP offered a 100,000 tonne cargo at dated Brent minus $1.10 loading June 23-27. This was half a dollar above Tuesday's deal and attracted no buyers. Glencore won all 1.5 million tonnes of Urals crude offered by Russian state oil company Rosneft loading from the new Baltic terminal at Ust Luga, trade and industry sources said on Wednesday. The tender covers the July-September period, traders said. In sweet grades, trading sources said Azeri light was still at around dated Brent plus $2.70, but was likely to rise in the next few weeks as June volumes have finally been absorbed and supply in July will be tighter. "I think (Azeri) is supported at around $2.60 but a bit early to tell if will improve much from here. Even Azeri is infected by the Great Sweet Correction," one trader said. Other sweet crudes however, continued to hit record lows as a consequence of a further deterioration in naphtha markets. Traders said CPC Blend had fallen below dated Brent minus $3.50, with one source assessing the grade at about dated Brent minus $3.75. "There is little petrochemical demand (for naphtha)," said another trader, commenting on weakness in sweet crudes. Saharan Blend was also assessed to have fallen, offered at dated Brent minus $2.35 according to one trader, about 35 cents lower than at the start of the week. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Jason Neely)