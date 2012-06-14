LONDON, June 14 Sweet crude oil grades in Europe fell on Thursday as weak demand for naphtha in the region and in Asia weighed on spot differentials, helping send Kazakhstan's main export grade CPC Blend to a fresh low. "CPC fell mainly due to poor naphtha cracks and oversupply," said a trader, adding that Azeri crude could also correct but less sharply. In the Platts window, Chevron sold a cargo of CPC Blend crude to Total at dated Brent minus $4.30, a price several traders said was surprisingly weak. A larger-than-expected tender issued by Tunisian state-owned oil company Etap added to a supply overhang of sweet crude. The firm is selling two aframax cargoes of Algerian light sweet Zarzaitine crude, also rich in naphtha, along with a 35,000 tonne cargo of Miskar condensate via a tender expected to close on Thursday next week. In other tender news, traders awaited the results of a Turkish TPAO tender, which closed on Thursday, to sell a 600,000 barrel cargo of Azeri Light for loading on July 6-8. Spot differentials for Russian Urals crude rose, with traders saying aframax cargoes in the south were largely sold out for June and only a few Suezmax cargoes remained. In the Platts window, Litasco bid for an 80,000 tonne cargo for loading June 28-July 1 at dated Brent minus $1.75 cif Mediterranean, up from Gunvor's bid at dated Brent minus $2.15 on Wednesday. Traders said cargoes in the North were at around dated Brent minus $1.55, still well below BP's unsuccessful offer a day earlier of a 100,000 tonne cargo at dated Brent minus $1.10 loading June 23-27. Traders said the Urals loading program for July was expected to begin emerging next week. June cargoes of Iraqi Kirkuk, a medium sour alternative to Urals, were said to be largely sold out. Oil futures were little changed after OPEC delegates said a 30 million barrel a day output limit would remain in place. Extra Saudi oil is largely responsible for lifting OPEC output to 31.6 million bpd, well in advance of the group's formal target. Smaller producers were left with no alternative but to plead with Saudi Arabia to scale back supplies unilaterally to stem a $30 slide in prices. (Reporting by Jessica Donati and Julia Payne; editing by Jane Baird)