LONDON, June 15 Spot differentials for Russian Urals crude climbed further on Friday, with traders citing tighter supplies ahead as both June Aframax cargoes in the south and Iraqi Kirkuk, a medium sour alternative to Urals, had largely sold out. In the Platts window, Eni bought an 80,000 tonne cargo from Vitol for loading July 1-5 at dated Brent minus $1.65 cif Med. This was 10 cents higher than Litasco's bid for a cargo for end of June loading the previous session. Litasco continued to bid for an 80,000 tonne cargo at dated Brent minus $1.55, but no other Aframax cargoes were on offer. Instead, Vitol appeared in the window with an offer for a larger 140,000 tonne cargo at dated Brent minus $1.90 cif Med for loading June 28-July 2. In the North, Gunvor offered a cargo at dated Brent minus $1.25. The offer was below BP's on Wednesday at dated Brent minus $1.10, but still attracted no bids. On Thursday, traders had said cargoes in the north were priced at about dated Brent minus $1.55. The Urals loading programme for July was expected to start emerging next week. An unexpected improvement in the quality of Iraqi Basra Light crude oil is forcing some buyers to pay as much as $3 million extra per cargo, trade sources said on Friday. Receiving a lighter grade is also creating uncertainty for refiners, which end up with a higher output of less profitable light oil products when they process the crude. Naphtha margins are trading at multi-year lows both in Europe and in Asia, and this is weighing on naphtha-rich crudes. Kazakhstan's main export grade CPC Blend, which is naphtha-rich, continued to fall, after hitting a fresh low this week, trading at dated Brent minus $4.30 on Thursday. CPC Blend was valued as low as dated Brent minus $5 on Friday, according to one trader, who expected poor demand for naphtha to persist. "Naphtha cracks have gone down the drain," he said, adding "the sweet/light sour complex is weak for the foreseeable future." A Turkish tender by state-owned oil firm TPAO for a 600,000 barrel cargo of Azeri Light for loading on July 6-8, was awarded to BP, a trader said. The price level could not be confirmed, but the trader said it may have been awarded at around dated Brent plus $1.90 fob Supsa, although this was higher than he had expected. Gazprom's Prirazlomnoye oilfield will get a 50 percent duty break on its overseas shipments while exporters of high-viscosity oil will pay just 10 percent of the current rate, a Russian finance ministry official said on Friday. Traders said it was unclear whether the tax break would have much impact on supply of heavy grade oil. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by James Jukwey)