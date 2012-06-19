LONDON, June 19 Spot differentials for Algeria's
main export grade Saharan Blend fell to a new record low on
Tuesday as Europe remains flooded with sweets on lower exports
to the United States and weak naphtha margins, hit by a slowing
global economy.
Differentials for Russia's main export were largely
unchanged but could fall with greater anticipated exports in
July.
The full official programme for the grade's three export
terminals, Novorossiisk, Primorsk and Ust Luga, has yet to
emerge.
But Ust Luga will export 2 million tonnes in July, double of
the amount in June, Transneft said on Tuesday.
In the Platts window, Gunvor sold an 80,000 tonne cargo to
Total at dated Brent minus $1.60 loading July 2-6 cif Augusta.
Gunvor also offered a 100,000 tonne cargo in North West
Europe down to dated Brent minus $1.40 loading July 3-7 from the
Baltic port of Primorsk.
On light sweet grades, four cargoes of Kazakh Tengiz changed
hands, including one offered via tender by producer
Tengizchevroil loading July 11-15.
Three of the cargoes were said to be traded on a term basis,
one market source said, to regional refiners. Further details
were kept private.
A major offered a cargo of Algerian Saharan Blend loading
July 8, several market sources said.
Differentials for Saharan Blend have fallen further to at
least dated Brent minus $3.00 if not lower.
"The arbitrage to Asia is closed. You cannot sell to them at
the moment," one trader said.
The same major was also offering one cargo of Libyan Es
Sider loading end June at dated Brent minus 50 cents, far below
the June official selling price of dated Brent plus 85 cents.
Azeri Light is still holding onto to a premium above dated
Brent. One refiner said offers coming from various traders,
including a major, were around dated Brent plus $2.80/2.90.
In other tender news, Glencore won at least two of Surgut's
latest tender for two cargoes from Primorsk loading June 30-July
1 and July 3-4 in the Baltic and one from Ust Luga loading July
1-2.
The Russian Ufa group of refineries will raise runs by 15
percent in June compared with May, to around 430,000 bpd,
trading sources said.
(Reporting by Julia Payne, additional reporting by Dmitry
Zhdannikov and Olesya Astakhova; editing by James Jukwey)