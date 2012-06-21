LONDON, June 21 Kazakh CPC Blend crude strengthened on Thursday after plunging to all-time lows in the past weeks with some traders saying light, sweet oil grades might have reached the bottom and could start a modest recovery. "I would not mind stockpiling some sweets now. Brent is in contango but to stockpile you also need some upside in differentials," a trader with a trading house said. "There is certainly more upside in diffs in sweet grades now than in sour," he added. In the Platts window, OMV bid for CPC Blend for mid-July delivery at dated Brent minus $3.70 a barrel, some 50-60 cents stronger than previous price indications, traders said. Taiwan's CPC Corp bought sweet grades - Angolan and Azeri Light - via a tender to buy crude for August, traders said. It bought two cargoes of Angolan Nemba, three of Angolan Cabinda and one cargo of Azeri Light. Each Angolan cargo contains 950,000 barrels of crude oil. Traders said light, sweet grades might begin to recover together with naphtha, whose cracks might have also bottomed out after plunging to multi-months lows. "Naphtha does not feel long at all. The physical market is much tighter than the paper suggests," said a trader, adding that a cut in naphtha output by European refiners had tightened the balance in the market. There was no activity in Russia's Urals crude in the Platts window and outside the window deals were done at levels close to previous price indications, traders said. Debate continued about expectations for export volumes from the world's largest oil producer in July after loading dates for the first 10 days of next month showed healthy deliveries from major ports. "I think July has to be bigger as there has been already too much volume, which stayed in the pipeline in June," one trader said referring to decisions by many companies not to maximise exports in June awaiting a cut in export duties in July. "On the other hand, if Brent continues to fall like that, people enthusiasm to export more next month will certainly weaken," he added. Russian export duties for June were set based on mid-April to mid-May oil prices. Brent has fallen from $119 at the beginning of May to $90 per barrel on Thursday on worries about the slowing global economy. July duties will be set based on mid-May to mid-June prices. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ikuko Kurahone,; additional reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by William Hardy)