LONDON, Sept 10 Russian Urals crude collapsed to
its lowest levels since the end of April as trader Glencore
aggressively offered a prompt cargo in the Platts window
puzzling traders, who had not anticipated such weakness in a
relatively tight European crude market.
Urals has been weakening last week but traders had expected
the trend to be short-lived due to very high refining margins,
low availability of alternative grades such as Iraqi Kirkuk and
a large concentration of volumes in the hands of top players
such as Vitol from October.
But on Monday, Urals collapsed in the Baltic with Glencore
offering a Sept 20-24 cargo in the Platts window down from dated
Brent minus $1.65 a barrel to dated Brent minus $2.55 at which
point it was bought by Statoil, traders said.
It took Glencore an unusually high number of 14 consecutive
offers to place the cargo with Statoil.
The deal was done $1.2 dollar lower than the previous deal
last week - one of the sharpest intraday drops in Urals
differentials ever and the weakest levels for the grade since
April 2012.
Traders struggled to explain the reason behind Glencore's
aggressive offering of Urals.
"They utterly destroyed the grade today," one trader said.
Glencore alongside Vitol and Shell was among the winners of
a giant six-month tender of Russian oil major Rosneft.
Prices at which Glencore can pick up volumes at the tender
are priced against a formula based on Platts prices.
"The Rosneft tender pricing is around the corner but it has
not started yet. Therefore, Glencore's move is even more
puzzling," another trader said.
With a plunge that steep, Urals shall recover very quickly.
"Kirkuk's volumes are still very low, the light/sweet market
is tight, margins are very good and Russia is preparing to
launch a new link to the east. So Urals shall be overall
bullish," one trader with a major said.
In other grades, Azeri was perceived stronger after a
release of a very short loading programme last week.
"It shall go above $3 per barrel quite soon I believe," said
a major trader in Azeri.
September exports of Iraq's largest stream, Basra Light,
have been pencilled in at 2.064 million barrels per day,
according to a preliminary loading schedule, down compared with
the August schedule of 2.14 million bpd.
However, final exports in August turned out to be higher
around 2.252 million bpd, according to state company SOMO.
Egypt's EGPC issued a sell tender for a 75,000-80,000 tonne
cargo of Ras Gharib loading Dec. 25-27, closing next week,
traders said.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Julia Payne; Editing by
William Hardy)