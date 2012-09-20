* No Urals bids or offers in window
* Refining margins supports lighter grades
* Traders say no sign of any extra Saudi crude
LONDON, Sept 20 Russian Urals crude was steady
on Thursday and expected to find support from healthy refining
margins and slightly lower supplies in the most liquid Baltic
market.
There were no bids or offers for Urals posted in the Platts
window although traders expected the market to become stronger.
Outright prices have fallen this week after a senior Gulf
source said on Tuesday Saudi Arabia was working to bring down
oil prices. But buyers of Saudi crude said there was no sign of
Saudi offering extra crude in the market.
"We have not seen any additional volume," said one. "There
isn't any sign."
URALS NWE
* Last valued at dated minus $1.35 and last offered at dated
minus $1.10 on Wednesday. According to one trader on Thursday,
value is now closer to minus $1.15.
* Crude supplies from the Baltic ports of Ust-Luga and
Primorsk are seen declining by 3.2 percent and 1.5 percent
respectively in the fourth quarter.
URALS MED
* Last valued at dated minus $1.10 for 80,000-tonne cargoes
and last offered at dated minus 60 cents on Wednesday. One
trader said on Thursday in his view cargoes are worth around
dated minus 90 cents.
SWEET GRADES
* Azeri Light was pegged at around dated plus $3.40-$3.50,
up from indications earlier this week, supported by refining
margins and limited remaining supplies.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by William Hardy)