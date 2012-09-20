* No Urals bids or offers in window

* Refining margins supports lighter grades

* Traders say no sign of any extra Saudi crude

LONDON, Sept 20 Russian Urals crude was steady on Thursday and expected to find support from healthy refining margins and slightly lower supplies in the most liquid Baltic market.

There were no bids or offers for Urals posted in the Platts window although traders expected the market to become stronger.

Outright prices have fallen this week after a senior Gulf source said on Tuesday Saudi Arabia was working to bring down oil prices. But buyers of Saudi crude said there was no sign of Saudi offering extra crude in the market.

"We have not seen any additional volume," said one. "There isn't any sign."

URALS NWE

* Last valued at dated minus $1.35 and last offered at dated minus $1.10 on Wednesday. According to one trader on Thursday, value is now closer to minus $1.15.

* Crude supplies from the Baltic ports of Ust-Luga and Primorsk are seen declining by 3.2 percent and 1.5 percent respectively in the fourth quarter.

URALS MED

* Last valued at dated minus $1.10 for 80,000-tonne cargoes and last offered at dated minus 60 cents on Wednesday. One trader said on Thursday in his view cargoes are worth around dated minus 90 cents.

SWEET GRADES

* Azeri Light was pegged at around dated plus $3.40-$3.50, up from indications earlier this week, supported by refining margins and limited remaining supplies. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by William Hardy)