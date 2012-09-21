* Vitol sells Urals cargo in NWE to Eni at lower price

* Azeri Light strength may ease

MOSCOW, Sept 21 Russian Urals crude differentials eased in the Baltic on Friday in relatively thin trading activity as traders awaited full loading dates for October.

URALS NWE

In the Platts window, Vitol offered an Oct 1-5 Urals cargo ex-Primorsk. The cargo was placed with Eni at dated Brent minus $1.55 per barrel - some 15-20 cents lower compared to the results of the latest Surgut tender in the Baltic.

On Thursday the Russian producer sold at a tender 100,000 tonnes of Urals to Neste for loading ex-Primorsk on Oct 7-8 at dated Brent minus $1.35-1.40.

The last deal in the Platts window was done on Tuesday, when Shell sold to Petraco a Urals cargo in the Baltic for Oct 9-13 delivery at dated Brent minus $1.40.

The fall in Urals differentials in the Baltic may provide further support to the arbitrage of the Russian grade from the Baltic to the Med.

"The arbitrage is open, at least for the West of the Med", - one trader said.

rude supplies from the Baltic ports of Ust-Luga and Primorsk are seen declining by 3.2 percent and 1.5 percent respectively in the fourth quarter.

URALS MED

There were no bids or offers for Urals in the Mediterranean.

On Thursday Surgut sold to Litasco via a tender a Suezmax tanker of Urals URL140-MED at around dated minus $1.05-1.00 traders said.

"The tender has set a new level for Urals in the Med", a source with a key player in the region said.

80,000-tonne cargoes of Urals in the Med were pegged at around dated Brent minus $0.80 per barrel on Friday, while Suezmaxes were seen close to dated minus $1.00.

SWEET GRADES

Azeri Light AZR-E was pegged at around dated plus $3.40-$3.50, unchanged from indications earlier this week.

There were no bids or offers for Azeri Light posted in the Platts window although one key trader said he expected the grade to lose its strength next week after a strong rally of the past days. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by William Hardy)