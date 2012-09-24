MOSCOW, Sept 24 Russian Urals crude
differentials extended their decline on Monday after weakening
at the end of last week as traders cited poor demand and large
cargo availability.
"There is still a substantial amount of unsold cargoes.
Loading programmes have shown a small maintenance in Primorsk in
October but I don't think it will give a lot of support," a
trader with a Russian major said.
A fresh schedule showed on Monday Russia's largest Baltic
Sea port of Primorsk loading no cargo on Oct. 9 and only one
cargo on Oct. 10 while loading 2 cargoes per day between Oct.
1-8.
In the Platts window, Vitol offered an early October cargo
from Primorsk at dated Brent minus $1.75, some 25 cents weaker
than last week, but found to buyers, traders said.
Vitol also showed an early October Suezmax cargo in the
Mediterranean at dated Brent minus $1.40, some 45 cents weaker
than last week, but also found no buyers.
Outside the window, Surgut was believed to have sold a
prompt cargo from Ust-Luga in the Baltic to trader Talmay at
around dated Brent minus $2.
The Russian government has offered to cut export duty for
more remote oilfields in a move aimed at boosting crude output
in the world's largest oil producer and generating more revenue
for state coffers.
In light grades, Azeri Light was also believed to be getting
weaker with prices pegged at around dated Brent plus $3.30.
"I think we will see deals done at around plus $3 very
soon," said a major dealer in Azeri.
BP will have to invest billions of dollars more than
previously planned if it is to slow falling output at an Azeri
oil project that is also that country's biggest cash cow, oil
executives and diplomats say.
Libya aims to raise its oil production to 1.8 million
barrels per day (bpd) next year, overtaking the output before
last year's war, as it banks on the return of foreign companies
even though security in the country remains precarious.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin, editing
by William Hardy)