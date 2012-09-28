MOSCOW, Sept 28 Russian Urals crude
differentials were little changed on Friday and traders gave
mixed opinions on the directions next week, citing bearish
pressure from ample supplies and bullish support from strong
refining margins.
"There's a lot of crude in the market, including Urals,
Basra and Kirkuk," said a trader at a key player in the Med.
But several sources said demand for the grade for loading in
late October had improved due to rising refinery runs.
"Refineries are coming out of seasonal maintenance. The
margins have never been so lucrative... We've seen Urals
trading at a premium to dated (Brent) not so long ago, when
margins were almost at the same level as today," a source with
an oil major said.
In the Platts window, Vitol offered Aframax Oct. 10-14
loading from Novorossiisk down from dated Brent minus $1.10 per
barrel to minus $1.50 per barrel, where it was picked up by
Glencore.
"I think it's not the bottom, the market can go down
further," one Urals trader said.
On Wednesday, Vitol sold a SuezMax Urals cargo for Oct 5-9
delivery to Eni at dated Brent minus $1.75 per barrel.
On Thursday, Surgut awarded a SuezMax steam from
Novorossiisk to trader Talmay at around dated Brent minus $1.75
per barrel, traders said.
There was no activity in the Urals market in the Baltic on
Friday.
Russian state oil major Rosneft invited buyers to
bid for 400,000 tonnes of Urals from Primorsk in October. The
tender for cargoes loading Oct. 19-20, 21-22, 22-23 and 23-24
closes on Oct. 2.
Russia will boost exports of ESPO crude blend from the
Pacific port of Kozmino by 300,000 tonnes in November compared
to October, to 1.6 million tonnes after the expansion of the
Asian pipeline, a loading schedule seen by Reuters showed.
The were no bids and offers for Azeri Light AZR-E in the
Platts window. Vitol offered an 85,000-tonne cargo of CPC Blend
CPC-E loading Oct. 8-12 at dated Brent minus 15 cents but
withdrew the offer before the end of the window, traders said.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Catherine Evans)