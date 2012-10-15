LONDON, Oct 15 Trading in Russian Urals crude was quiet on Monday after two weeks of rallying, with traders saying the grade might strengthen further later in the week if remaining cargoes from the October programme were offered to the market. There were no bids and offers for Urals, CPC or Azeri Light in the Platts window, traders said. They also said there were no activities outside the window after a flurry of deals at the end of last week, which saw Urals catch up in the Baltic with values in the Mediterranean to trade at a discount of less than $1 a barrel to dated Brent for the first time since late August. "There might be some cargoes left in the north from the October programme. Maybe just a couple. Therefore, I find it difficult to believe the market can weaken," a trader with a major said. Another trader with another major said volumes might remain scarce in November as Russian refiners were actively coming out of the maintenance season. Oil firm Bashneft has received an additional cargo to be exported from the Baltic port of Ust-Luga for Oct 28-29 delivery. The cargo was unlikely to end up on the market and would likely be taken to Poland under term obligation by trader Soyuz, traders said. Russia will likely cut its crude oil export duty in November by 3 percent to $404.5 per tonne, according to finance ministry calculations. Prices on Algeria's light sweet Saharan Blend were said to be firming to well above dated Brent, several traders said. Maersk was offering its 1 million barrel cargo loading Nov. 8. One trader said the cargo was being offered at around dated Brent plus 20 cents if not higher but this was not confirmed. An earlier deal on a November loading cargo was done at dated Brent plus 10 cents. Azerbaijan is not seeking to oust BP from its oil industry while asking it to improve output from major fields it operates, its energy minister said on Monday. In the first major move by a Chinese state company into European oil storage, Sinopec has bought a half stake in tank company Vesta Terminals through a joint venture with Mercuria, the Swiss-based trading house said on Monday. Sinopec Kantons Holdings, a unit of state-owned Sinopec, will pay Mercuria an undisclosed sum for 50 percent of Vesta Terminals, giving it access to the company's 10 million barrels of oil products storage in Tallinn in Estonia, the Dutch port of Vlissingen and Antwerp in Belgium. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Julia Payne; editing by James Jukwey)