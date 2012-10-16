LONDON, Oct 16 Spot differentials on light sweet
grades firmed on Tuesday, on the back of strong margins while
Russian Urals lost ground, particularly in the Baltic, as
October sales wrapped up and with early November dates looking
plentiful.
In the Platts window, Vitol sold a 100,000 tonne cargo of
Urals to Total in the window at dated Brent minus $1.20 cif
Rotterdam loading Oct. 26-30.
Vitol also offered an 80,000-tonne cargo of Urals in the
Mediterranean down to dated Brent minus 95 cents loading 3-7
Nov.
October loading Urals were said to be all cleared, several
traders said. The last October loading cargo, a 1 million
barrel, is going to Turkey's sole refiner Tupras through a buy
tender. Eurasian was the winner but price details remained
private.
Surgut is expected to issue a Urals tender on Wednesday now
that early loading dated for the November Urals programme have
surfaced. Prices could weaken further, said one lifter, as the
initial dates look plentiful.
About half of the November Libyan Es Sider programme has
traded, several lifters said. Deal levels were done at the
November official selling price plus 15-20 cents, they added.
Some cargoes of Esharara have traded at OSP plus 30-40 cents
and other sellers of Libyan grades, like Amna, are aiming for
premiums.
After an initial burst, trade has calmed as buyers await
Algeria's November OSP for Saharan Blend and Libyan OSPs
expected to surface at the very end of the month.
Margins have been strong until the start of this week due to
tight trans-Atlantic product supplies after major refinery
outages coupled with low inventories. Diesel, gasoline and
naphtha prices recently spiked, and have thus driven refiners'
demand for light sweets.
Azeri Light was said to be trading at around dated Brent
plus $2.40/50, recovering from a one-month low, several traders
said, and could move higher on the back of tight gasoil and
diesel margins, for which the grade is particularly good.
Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) was widely expected to
raise November prices but regardless, the grades appeared still
competitive at premiums to OSP compared with other grades.
"It's a question of margins... It's difficult to know where
they (NOC) will put prices but if it's like last month then it
can work," said one trader, "Compared to the rest of the grades
in the Mediterranean, they are still quite competitive and not
everyone can take 1 million barrel west African cargoes."
The November loading programme for Kazakh CPC Blend emerged
and is larger than October at 2.53 million tonnes versus around
2.3 million tonnes previously.
CPC Blend has also found support from strong margins with
levels up at around dated Brent plus 20-30 cents, and even up to
50 cents, some traders said.
Spot differentials on the grade are expected to stay strong
despite the larger programme as more cargoes than usual are
Suezmax, in a market that prefers smaller cargoes, and with most
of the first half already dedicated to term buyers.
Algeria's light sweet Saharan Blend is trading well above
dated Brent with deals taking place between plus 10-20 cents.
Maersk was heard offering its 1 million barrel cargo at around
dated Brent plus 10 cents, as larger cargoes are generally
cheaper.
BP, facing criticism in Azerbaijan for a fall in crude oil
output at a BP-led project which the government has blamed for
an $8 billion hole in its finances, said two senior executives
would leave its Azeri unit.
(Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by James Jukwey)