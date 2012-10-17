LONDON, Oct 17 Russian Urals crude differentials
weakened in the Mediterranean on Wednesday after prompt cargoes
emerged on the market pushing the values below the levels in the
Baltic, where traders said demand was strengthening.
Urals has rarely traded this year in the Baltic at a premium
to the Mediterranean as the world's largest oil producer is
usually supplying much more crude to Europe's north than south.
Last time, the Mediterranean traded at a premium was in
June, when Europe suffered from a full loss of Iranian barrels
due to EU sanctions. Iran was mainly supplying Europe's south.
"The south is clearly weaker than the north. There is a lot
of prompt in the Med while in the Baltic demand is picking up as
refineries come out of maintenances," said a trader with a
major.
In the Platts window, Vitol sold a 80,000-tonne prompt cargo
to Total at dated Brent minus $1.15.
Talmay and Shell have been heard to be the winners of
Surgut's latest tender for two cargoes loading from Primorsk.
Talmay won the Nov. 3-4 cargo and Shell won the Nov. 4-5
cargo with levels pegged at around dated Brent minus $1.
Urals swaps showed the market pretty much in balance for the
coming weeks with a flat structure both in the Baltic and Med at
around minus $1 per barrel.
"I think we will gradually switch from backwardation to
contango as demand will certainly pick up in December-January,"
one trader said.
Maersk was believed to have sold its 1 million barrel
November loading cargo of Saharan Blend and most equity cargoes
were said to have been placed, several traders said. Levels were
still pegged at around dated Brent plus 10-20 cents.
Egypt's state oil company issued a sell tender for a
November loading cargo of Western Desert, a light sweet grade.
(Reporting by Julia Payne and Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by
Keiron Henderson)