LONDON, Oct 18 Spot differentials on Urals crude in Northwest Europe firmed on Thursday on rising demand due partly to the forthcoming return of refineries from maintenance. In the Platts window, Total bid up to dated Brent minus 95 cents for a 100,000 tonne cargo of Urals in the Baltic for loading Oct. 28-Nov. 1. No offers emerged, and the Mediterranean stayed quiet with differentials remaining weaker than in the North. Only a few third-decade November cargoes of Algerian naphtha-rich Saharan Blend were still available, mainly with state-owned Sonatrach, but one equity seller was still thought to have a cargo, traders said. "Saharan is trading well ahead of normal trading cycle for October and November barrels," a trader said. The market is facing competing tendencies on sweet crudes. On the one hand, the end of maintenance means increased demand, but in terms of margins gasoline and naphtha are expected to drop further as refineries ramp up runs to take advantage of a tight diesel and gasoil market in the trans-Atlantic basin. "You look at margins, you get bearish. You look at demand figures from refineries completing maintenance and you get bullish," the trader said. Recent tenders revealed an increased flow into Europe of Iraqi Basrah Light, which is priced lower than Russian Urals in the Mediterranean, another trader said. Egyptian state oil company EGPC awarded a crude oil tender earlier this week. The winners were Shell, Petraco and JP Morgan, another trader said, to supply 4 million barrels of Iraqi Basrah Light. Turkish refiner Tupras awarded a tender to Unipec on Monday for a cargo of Basrah Light for Oct. 22-23 arrival. Tupras has been regular buyer of Basrah Light of late, a grade it uses to make up for lower Iranian crude purchases. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jane Baird)