LONDON, Oct 19 Spot differentials on Russian
Urals firmed in Northwest Europe on Friday, with greater demand
from Poland and Germany and the upcoming end of seasonal
refining maintenance.
No bids or offers surfaced in the Platts window. Traders
said the level for Urals in Northwest Europe was firming with
offers heard around dated Brent minus 75 cents. The strength was
coming from the end of seasonal refining maintenance around the
corner and more Polish and German demand for seaborne cargoes as
Druzbha pipeline deliveries dwindle.
Polish PKN bought a Urals cargo from Shell loading Nov. 1-5
at around dated Brent minus 85 cents, traders said.
In the first 10 days of November, Urals exports from
Primorsk are expected to be 2.115 million tonnes, 800,000 tonnes
from Ust Luga and 1.320 million tonnes from Novorossiisk and one
cargo of Siberian Light.
"The North looks longer than for the same period in
October," said one trader. Southern exports are seen larger.
Spot differentials on Azeri Light continued to firm, moving
towards dated Brent plus 3.00, traders said.
The Geneva-based trading arm of Russia's Lukoil has replaced
its CEO, the group said in an emailed statement on Friday,
hiring a top executive from BP.
Timothy Bullock joins LUKOIL's Litasco unit having been in
charge of BP's international supply and trading activities
between 2008 and 2011, according to his profile on professional
networking website LinkedIn.
(Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by James Jukwey)