LONDON, Oct 22 Russian Urals crude was little changed on Monday as traders watched a mounting supply crunch for some refineries in the Czech Republic and Germany, which were forced to shut down due to a pipeline bottleneck. The bottleneck has led to stoppages at the Kralupy refinery in the Czech Republic and the Karlsruhe plant, Germany's largest, threatening Europe's fuel supply ahead of winter. {ID:L5E8LM8CI] Problems for refiners in central Europe started to aggravate earlier in 2012 as Russia drastically reduced supplies to the Czech Republic, Poland and Germany via the inland Druzhba pipeline in order to feed its new Baltic port of Ust-Luga. As a result the three countries were forced to import more oil from the sea rather than Druzhba. "We are on the edge. But we really don't need unplanned refinery outage stories in Germany of all places," said a trading source. In the Platts window, Litasco offered a SuezMax cargo in the Mediterranean for 5-9 November loading at dated Brent minus 75 cents, but found no buyer as traders said the asking price was too strong. "I understand the Med is weak and people have (Iraqi) Basra and Kirkuk still unsold," said a Urals trader. A trader in Azeri said he was also feeling some downward pressure and the grade might weaken in the next days due to abundant supplies of competing West African grades. In the Baltic, PKN was reported to have awarded a tender to buy Urals but prices could not be confirmed. "There is some demand in the north but there is also plenty of sellers - Glencore, Vitol, Trafigura and Unipec," one Urals trader said. Iraqi Kurdistan has agreed to export 250,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in 2013 if Baghdad pays operators in the autonomous region, the Kurdish regional government (KRG) said. Bad weather is still halting oil exports from Iraq's southern oilfields, but improving conditions may allow shipments to resume on Monday, Iraq oil port sources said. Kurdistan has begun selling its oil into international markets in independent export deals that further challenge Baghdad's claim to full control over Iraqi oil after first signing independent exploration deals with foreign oil majors last year. Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) has set its official selling price for Es Sider oil at dated Brent minus 10 cents a barrel in November. Azerbaijan expects stable crude production at BP -led consortium until the end of the contract in 2024, conceding the project will not be able to reach planned output of 1 million barrels per day, the chief of state oil company said on Monday. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by William Hardy)