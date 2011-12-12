(Corrects loading dates in the second paragraph in the story published on Friday) LONDON, Dec 9 Russian Urals crude was pushed up by sellers in the Mediterranean on Friday amid talks the arbitrage to ship the sour crude from Northwest Europe to the south is feasible, while the bid level was kept unchanged. Vitol offered 80,000 tonnes at Dated Brent plus 90 cents a barrel and 140,000 tonnes at the benchmark plus 80 cents a barrel. The offers were made in the Mediterranean and the loading dates were Dec. 30-Jan. 3 for both cargoes. Eni bid at Dated plus 40 cents for 80,000 tonnes for Dec. 23-27. The level was the same as its bid on Thursday. Urals finished the sixth week in the premium to the benchmark, the longest ever. The level was much higher than lighter, sweeter North Sea Forties, which was discussed between parity and a 5 cent premium to the benchmark. Missing Syrian barrels, the increasing tension about Iran and the potential EU ban on Iranian crude have been supporting Urals. The shipping congestion in the Bosphorus has added the tightness of the sour market in Europe. SAUDI ALLOCATION * Saudi Arabia has told its customers in Asia and Europe that its January term allocation is steady from December, with Asia receiving full contractual volumes. SWEET * Traders said Algeria's Saharan Blend traded at a relatively strong level but the sweet market is likely to come under pressure as the Azeri Light export volume is expected to rise in January while Libyan crude output has been increasing. * The January programme showed Azeri Light exports would rise to 21.4 million barrels, or 690,000 barrels per day, in January from 19.8 million barrels in December. * Libya was offering some more crude in a tender, such as Bouri, Mellittah and Sirtica for the second-half December loading. The tender results would emerge early next week. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by Alison Birrane and Anthony Barker)