LONDON, Dec 12 Iran raised its January official selling price (OSPs) to Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean moderately while hiking the price to Asia to record highs on Monday, as the EU works on a potential embargo on Iranian crude. National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) raised the January OSP for Iranian Light to NWE by 75 cents to BWAVE benchmark minus 80 cents per barrel and increased the price to the Mediterranean 65 cents to the benchmark minus $2.00 a barrel. The January price for Iranian Light to Asia was up by $1.65 to the average of Oman Dubai crude plus $4.36 a barrel. "What I think they are trying to show with the OSPs is that they can sell whatever they want to Asia regardless of what Europe decides," a trader said. On Sunday, Iranian Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi said the European Union "definitely" will not impose sanctions on OPEC member Iran's oil exports because such a measure would harm the global crude market. URALS * Russian sour Urals crude was bid at Dated Brent plus 30 cents a barrel for Dec. 29-Jan. 2 loading by Eni in the Mediterranean. The cargo size was 80,000 tonnes. * Shell offered 100,000 tonnes at dated plus 10 cents per barrel for loading on Dec. 28-Jan. 2. * On Friday, Vitol offered 80,000 tonnes at Dated Brent plus 90 cents a barrel and 140,000 tonnes at the benchmark plus 80 cents a barrel. The offers were made in the Mediterranean and the loading dates were Dec. 30-Jan. 3 for both cargoes. * Trades said the arbitrage to ship Urals from NWE to the Mediterranean was not yet feasible. Some assessed at least a 70 cent spread between these regions was necessary to make the arbitrage work. * Export duty on crude oil exports from Russia is expected to decline to $397.10-$389.90 per tonne from $406.60 in December after a decline in oil prices, calculations by the Finance Ministry and Reuters showed on Monday. * See Russian refinery maintenance to March 2012: SWEET * The sweet market was relatively thin. Azeri Light was assessed around dated plus $4.80-$4.90 a barrel for January. * "The January Azeri programme is bigger than December, but the differential still looks strong," a trader said. "The Azeri differential is also up to Libyan exports." * Libya closed a tender to sell such oils as Bouri, Mellittah and Sirtica for the second-half December loading. The tender results were expected to emerge as early as Tuesday. * The January loading programme for CPC Blend has not been released, traders said. * Maersk Oil's Saharan Blend for January has been committed to its term contract. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Jason Neely)