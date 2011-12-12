LONDON, Dec 12 Iran raised its January
official selling price (OSPs) to Northwest Europe and the
Mediterranean moderately while hiking the price to Asia to
record highs on Monday, as the EU works on a potential embargo
on Iranian crude.
National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) raised the January OSP
for Iranian Light to NWE by 75 cents to BWAVE benchmark minus 80
cents per barrel and increased the price to the Mediterranean 65
cents to the benchmark minus $2.00 a barrel.
The January price for Iranian Light to Asia was up by $1.65
to the average of Oman Dubai crude plus $4.36 a barrel.
"What I think they are trying to show with the OSPs is that
they can sell whatever they want to Asia regardless of what
Europe decides," a trader said.
On Sunday, Iranian Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi said the
European Union "definitely" will not impose sanctions on OPEC
member Iran's oil exports because such a measure would harm the
global crude market.
URALS
* Russian sour Urals crude was bid at Dated Brent plus 30
cents a barrel for Dec. 29-Jan. 2 loading by Eni in the
Mediterranean. The cargo size was 80,000 tonnes.
* Shell offered 100,000 tonnes at dated plus 10 cents per
barrel for loading on Dec. 28-Jan. 2.
* On Friday, Vitol offered 80,000 tonnes at Dated Brent plus
90 cents a barrel and 140,000 tonnes at the benchmark plus 80
cents a barrel. The offers were made in the Mediterranean and
the loading dates were Dec. 30-Jan. 3 for both cargoes.
* Trades said the arbitrage to ship Urals from NWE to the
Mediterranean was not yet feasible. Some assessed at least a 70
cent spread between these regions was necessary to make the
arbitrage work.
* Export duty on crude oil exports from Russia is expected
to decline to $397.10-$389.90 per tonne from $406.60 in December
after a decline in oil prices, calculations by the Finance
Ministry and Reuters showed on Monday.
* See Russian refinery maintenance to March 2012:
SWEET
* The sweet market was relatively thin. Azeri Light was
assessed around dated plus $4.80-$4.90 a barrel for January.
* "The January Azeri programme is bigger than December, but
the differential still looks strong," a trader said. "The Azeri
differential is also up to Libyan exports."
* Libya closed a tender to sell such oils as Bouri,
Mellittah and Sirtica for the second-half December loading. The
tender results were expected to emerge as early as Tuesday.
* The January loading programme for CPC Blend has not been
released, traders said.
* Maersk Oil's Saharan Blend for January has been committed
to its term contract.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Jason Neely)