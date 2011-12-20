LONDON, Dec 20 A large cargo of Russian Urals crude was offered on Tuesday at a discount to benchmark dated Brent, for the first time in about four weeks, as high prices started to erode refining margins, which is likely to lead to further refinery run cuts. One trader said the company was concerned that the potential EU ban on Iranian crude imports could further inflate crude oil purchase costs. Some traders said there has been a minor delay in loading of Kirkuk from the Turkish port of Ceyhan. But this was not confirmed. Spot differentials on light-sweet crude also slipped. "Libya is coming back steadily so Azeri Light, Siberian Light -- all the light sweet barrels are under pressure," a trader said. However, some support may come from Kazakhstan, which produces CPC Blend. URALS * Morgan Stanley offered 145,000 tonnes for Dec. 30-Jan. 3 loading for the second day, lowering the level to Dated Brent minus 30 cents a barrel from the benchmark plus 15 cents a barrel on Monday. BFO-URL140 * Shell offered a smaller 80,000 tonne cargo at Jan. 2-6 for the second day, also lowering the price level to dated plus 35 cents a barrel from the benchmark plus 50 cents on Monday. SWEET * SOCAR Trading offered 600,000 barrels for Jan. 5-9 loading at Dated Brent plus $4.20 a barrel, a fall from a record high premium near $5 a barrel to the benchmark paid for some December cargoes. * Last week, January loading Azeri Light was sold at dated plus $4.20 to an Italian refinery. IRAN * Diplomats from a "group of like-minded nations" met in Rome on Tuesday to discuss further sanctions against Iran, diplomatic sources said. * Diplomats said it would consider the arguments around a possible EU oil embargo against Iran. A decision may be made when EU foreign ministers next meet in January. * Spanish refiner Repsol sees no problem finding alternative crude oil supplies for its Spanish plants if Europe follows through on a threat to ban imports of Iranian crude, its chairman said on Tuesday. KAZAKHSTAN * Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy and biggest oil producer, has seen a wave of protests in its western oil-producing region, with at least 15 people killed. * Kazakhstan has produced an average of around 1.64 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil this year, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by Anthony Barker)