LONDON, Dec 21 Russian sour Urals crude was sold at a discount in Northwest Europe on Wednesday for the first time since early November due to slow demand and in response to a rise in benchmark prices. The differential on Urals in the Mediterranean also fell into discounts. "The recent price levels of Urals were too high to generate margins. Nobody could buy," a trader with a refiner said. URALS * In Northwest Europe, Vitol sold 10,000 tonnes of Urals for loading in Jan. 4-8 to Shell at Dated Brent minus 5 cents a barrel. * In the Mediterranean, Vitol offered 140,000 tonnes for Jan. 2-6 at the benchmark minus $1 a barrel. It did not find a buyer. * "The promptness and the size of the cargo is smashing the quote," a trader said. * Smaller 80,000 tonne cargo was not discussed but traders assessed at benchmark minus 20/30 cents. * ICE Brent crude futures have risen by more than $4 since late last week, trading at $107.63 a barrel by 1824 GMT. LIBYA * Traders said Es Sharara for January was offered into Italy. Further details did not emerge. * BB Energy, relatively new to crude trading, has a spot cargo of BU Attifel for January, sources said. * Libya has agreed to supply four major European trading houses with crude oil in 2012, a senior National Oil Corporation source said on Wednesday, appearing to break from a policy of restricting sales to end-users. * Glencore was awarded the largest share among Europe's trading majors, and will lift three cargoes of Libya's prized sweet oil per month. * Swiss-based trading giants Vitol, Gunvor and Trafigura each won contracts worth approximately 18 cargoes, 12 cargoes and four cargoes per year respectively, the NOC source said. TENDER * Surgutneftgaz, Russia's fourth-largest oil producer, issued a tender to sell five cargoes of ESPO crude for loading in February to early March, a trader said on Wednesday. * The 100,000-tonne cargoes will be loaded at the Russian Far East terminal of Kozmino on Feb. 8-12, 11-15, 16-20, 23-27 and Feb. 27-March 1, he said. * The tender will close on Dec. 22. KAZAKHSTAN * KazMunaiGas Exploration Production said on Wednesday it expects to meet its reduced oil production target for the year after police deployed armed security around the oilfield closest to the scene of Kazakhstan's deadliest riots in decades. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)