LONDON, Dec 23 Spot differentials on Russian Urals continued to slide in thin trading on Friday after falling to discounts this week for the first time since later October, while a large volume was offered in the market for relatively prompt loading, . "In line with refinery run cuts, Urals differentials fell considerably over the last couple of days, with the Russian crude having lost its premium over Dated Brent in Northwest Europe. Weakening margins amid high feedstock prices are likely the reason for lower buying activity," Vienna-based consultancy JBC Energy said in a research note. URALS * Vitol offered 140,000 tonnes of Urals for Jan. 2-6 in the Mediterranean, pulling the price to Dated Brent minus $1.30 a barrel from the benchmark minus 80 cents earlier. * Vitol started offering the same cargo at parity to the benchmark. * Smaller 80,000 tonne cargoes in the Mediterranean and 100,000 tonnes were not discussed. But they were also assessed at discounts to dated BFOE. * Differentials on the 80,000 tonne and 100,000 tonne cargoes of Urals fell to discounts this week for the first time since late October, when tensions over Iran and Syria started supporting the Russian sour crude. CHINA * China has bought enough spot crude from the Middle East, Africa and Russia for January to replace lost Iranian oil supply, trade sources said on Friday, putting it in a strong position as it tussles with the Islamic Republic over payment terms for 2012 contracts. * Traders said that might pressure the January Urals market further, assuming Chinese demand would be limited. NIGERIA * Some support to Caspian sweet crude might come from the recent shut-in of Nigerian Bonga crude following a spill earlier this week. * Nigerian authorities were putting emergency measures in place to prevent an oil spill from a Royal Dutch Shell facility, the biggest leak in Nigeria for more than 13 years, from washing up on its densely populated coast. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Christopher Johnson, editing by Jane Baird)