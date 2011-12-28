* Large Russian exports, Petroplus cited as key factors * Values in Baltic fall by $1 * Recovery expected after New Year on arbitrage hopes LONDON, Dec 28 Russian Urals crude saw one of its sharpest daily falls on record versus dated Brent on Wednesday as traders explained the sell-off by an abundant Russian export plans combined with fears of a stoppage of Swiss refiner Petroplus' plants in Europe. "Petroplus is a big buyer taking about 4-5 Urals cargoes a month... Today, Petroplus is my biggest worry as far as Urals' levels are concerned," one Urals trader said. He added that weakening refining margins combined with a healthy Urals export programme from Russia's largest Baltic port of Primorsk have led to a decrease in Urals' values. Urals differentials to dated Brent fell to a discount last week for the first time since late October, when tensions over Iran and Syria started supporting the Russian sour crude and ultimately pushed it into a longer rally on record. Petroplus said on Tuesday lenders had frozen about $1 billion in borrowing allowances the company relies on to buy crude oil, sending shares of Europe's top independent refiner down to their all-time low. Exports of Russia's Urals crude oil from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk will rise to 6.4 million tonnes in January from 6.0 million in December, a final export schedule showed on Wednesday. Shipments from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk are scheduled to decline to 3.744 million tonnes versus 3.824 million in December. In the Platts window, Shell unsuccessfully offered a Jan 7-11 Urals cargo from the Baltic at dated minus $1.10 a barrel. That was $1 down from previous price estimates, one of the sharpest daily falls ever. In the Mediterranean, Vitol and Total both offered large SuezMax tankers with Total's final unsuccessful offer at dated minus $1.70, some 50 cents weaker than previous price estimates. Smaller AfraMax cargoes did not trade and traders assessed their premiums to larger vessels at around 50 cents. Traders said delays in the Bosphorus were supporting the market in the Mediterranean as they have increased to 10-11 days. "I don't think this weakness will last very long both in the Baltic and in the Med. Volumes are leaving the region both towards Asia and the U.S.," one trader said Surgut awarded Urals cargoes from Primorsk in a tender to trader Talmay and another cargo to an unnamed buyer while a Suezmax from Novorossiisk could have been awarded to Vitol. Surgut also tendered to sell three cargoes from Primorsk in the last 10 days of January. Rosneft also tendered to sell 7 Urals cargoes from Primorsk from January 15 to January 25. Both tenders close on Thursday. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin)