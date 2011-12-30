* Petroplus still a key factor * Libyan output recovery to keep pressure on light grades * Urals could still rally if Iranian oil sanctioned LONDON, Dec 30 Russian sour Urals crude and light Azeri grade edged down on Friday, erasing all the gains of the last months, on fears of a fall in demand as Petroplus started shutting down its refineries across five European countries. Cash-strapped Petroplus will begin shutting down its Antwerp refinery on Sunday or Monday unless crude shipments arrive, a union in Belgium said, and it is closing down its 162,000 barrel per day Petit Couronne plant in France on Monday. There is no assurance that its three other plants -- Ingolstadt in Germany, Cressier in Switzerland and Coryton in Britain -- will remain operational. In the Platts window, Trafigura offered a cargo in the Baltic at dated Brent minus $2.0 and BP bid at dated minus $2.20, unchanged from Thursday, traders said. In the Mediterranean, Vitol and Total continued to offer SuezMax cargoes with the final offer coming in at dated Brent minus $2.70, some 15 cents weaker than on Thursday. Chevron offered Azeri at plus $2.60, some 20 cents lower than on Thursday. Both Urals and Azeri have therefore returned to the levels where they were at the start of 2011, which saw a full loss of Libyan output and which propelled similar quality Azeri to an all-time high. Urals also had its longest rally on record later in 2011 on fears of a loss of Iranian supplies due to sanctions. The return of Libyan production after a civil war is expected to keep light grades under pressure, while Urals could rally again in 2012, should the European Union and the United States impose additional sanctions on Iran and its oil industry. JBC Energy analysts said Saudi Arabia will have to lower production in the coming months to make up for the swift return of Libyan production. "Looking ahead, we expect Libya's rebound to continue, but slow down during 2012," said JBC, which estimates Libyan output will not exceed 1.2 million bpd on average next year compared to 0.9 million bpd now. A trader said two extra Es Sider cargoes with Libyan crude were offered on the spot market for Jan. 2-10 and 26-31, the first time the grade was offered since the end of the war. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Anthony Barker)